Aftershock in Afghanistan kills 5 more amid calls for medical aid

KABUL • Afghanistan lacks the medical supplies to treat those injured in an earthquake that killed at least 1,000 people this week, a senior government official said, as an aftershock yesterday killed five more.

The authorities earlier ended a search in the remote south-eastern mountains for survivors of the magnitude-5.9 earthquake that struck early on Wednesday near the Pakistani border, about 160km south-east of the capital Kabul.

Mr Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, a spokesman for the Disaster Ministry, told Reuters: "The search operation has finished, 1,000 are dead and the injured are around 2,000, both serious and superficial injuries."

He did not elaborate on why the search for survivors was being called off after some 48 hours.

Yesterday's aftershock, in almost exactly the same place, was of magnitude 4.3, the US Geological Survey said.

A Health Ministry official said it killed five people, but there was no immediate word on the extent of new damage and injuries.

"(This) morning, another earthquake happened in Paktika in Gayan district, according to primary information... Five have died," Afghan Health Ministry spokesman Sharafat Zaman said.

Mr Qari Shakir, a survivor in Gayan district from Wednesday's earthquake, said yesterday: "We are terrified by many aftershocks.

"We are praying for an end to this calamity. All villagers, women and children, are panicking."

He has felt several aftershocks after Wednesday's quake.

"Early Friday morning, I felt one, but it was not strong. The second one occurred roughly at 10am.

"I saw a lot of stones sliding from the mountains around our village when the ground was shaking due to aftershocks," he said.

About 2,000 people were injured and 10,000 homes partially or entirely destroyed in Wednesday's earthquake, Mr Haqqani said.

"The Health Ministry does not have enough drugs," he said. "We need medical aid and other necessities because it is a big disaster."

The epicentre of the earthquake was in a region of arid mountains dotted with small settlements that was often the scene of clashes during Afghanistan's decades of war.

Poor communications and only very basic roads have hampered relief efforts in a country grappling with a humanitarian crisis that turned worse after the Taliban took over last August as US-led international forces withdrew.

The disaster is a major test for the hard-line Islamist rulers, who have been largely isolated, shunned by many because of worries about human rights and cut off from much direct international assistance because of sanctions.

On Thursday, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates all said they planned to send aid.

Supplies from Pakistan have already crossed the border.

India, which has strained ties with the Taliban, said it had sent 27 tonnes of supplies on two flights to be handed to international aid agencies.

The United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, has rushed tonnes of supplies and expert staff to support the relief effort, it said.

"Four decades of conflict and instability in Afghanistan have left millions of people on the brink of hunger and starvation," its spokesman Shabia Mantoo said yesterday.

Mr Mohamed Ayoya, the UN Children's Fund representative to Afghanistan, told the same briefing: "Children and adolescents are extremely vulnerable and at high risk of family separation, emotional and psychological distress, abuse and exploitation, and other forms of violence."

Another UN body, the World Health Organisation, has also warned that the disaster could worsen outbreaks of cholera already rampant across Afghanistan.

About 500,000 people were already experiencing symptoms of cholera last month, said Dr Luo Dapeng, its representative in Afghanistan.

Large parts of South Asia are seismically active because a tectonic plate known as the Indian plate is pushing north into the Eurasian plate.

In 2015, an earthquake struck the remote Afghan north-east, killing several hundred people in Afghanistan and nearby northern Pakistan.

REUTERS