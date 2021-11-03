Aftermath of cricket loss to Pakistan ripples across India

The aftermath of an Indian cricket loss to Pakistan at the Men's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates still ripples across India.

On Oct 24, Pakistan handily beat arch-rivals India in the first cricket match between the sides in nearly two years. When Pakistani captain Babar Azam scored the winning runs, his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli congratulated him.

Back home in India, the loss was not taken as well.

At least 14 people were booked for allegedly cheering for Pakistan and celebrating the victory. In Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir state, police filed cases against students and staff of two medical colleges under India's main anti-terror law. In Punjab, Kashmiri students in two universities said they had been assaulted by other students.

In Rajasthan, a teacher was sacked, and arrested for making "assertions prejudicial to national integration". In Uttar Pradesh, police lodged cases against seven people, including Kashmiri students, for offences such as "promoting enmity between different groups", "criminal intimidation" and "sedition". Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath later said his government would "not tolerate" people who supported an "enemy country". It is not clear if the students shouted the slogans as accused.

This is not the first time that people in India cheering for Pakistan in cricket matches have faced criminal action. In 2017, at least 19 people in the states of Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh were arrested for celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in a major tournament.

Matches between the two countries always draw millions of viewers, but rising political tensions have meant that the teams rarely play each other. Pakistani cricketers face an unofficial ban from the Indian Premier League, the sport's richest tournament.

Some Indian politicians had even called for the Indian team to boycott the recent match, citing the targeted recent killings of civilians in Kashmir by armed groups allegedly backed by Pakistan.

Soon after the match, India's most expensive bowler of the day Mohammed Shami faced abusive comments on social media - he was called a "traitor" and told to "go back" to Pakistan. Facebook said it removed the abusive posts.

Several former cricketers sprang to his defence, but appeared to suggest that Shami had been targeted only because of his performance.

His teammates did not initially respond, but last Friday, captain Kohli tore into the critics. He noted that the attacks against Shami were based on his religion, saying: "Attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing that a human being can do... (The critics) have no understanding of the fact that someone like Shami has won India matches in the last few years."

Before their match with Pakistan, India's cricketers "took the knee" to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement that started in the US. The gesture stood out. Indian cricketers command immense respect and adulation, and some of them have gone on to win elections and be nominated to Parliament. Yet most voice political opinions warily.

In February, former Indian player Wasim Jaffer resigned as coach of the Uttarakhand state team, citing interference in team selection. He was immediately accused by state cricket officials of favouring Muslim players.

While some former Indian players defended Jaffer, current cricketers dodged questions about the incident.

Former player Mohammed Kaif wrote then: "(Religion) has never come in the way of Indian cricket… As a country, we need to do a lot of soul-searching. We are at a vital point in our history; we can't afford to divide ourselves."