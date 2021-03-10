Afghans sad over Buddha statues destroyed by Taleban

BAMIYAN • Afghanistan's giant Buddhas stood watch over the picturesque Bamiyan valley for centuries, surviving Mongol invasions and the harsh environment until the Taleban arrived with an apocalyptic worldview that did not care about one of the great wonders of antiquity.

After years of scorched-earth offensives across Afghanistan, the militants - who saw any representation of the human form as an affront to Islam - turned their attention to the two Buddha statues, peppering the carvings with tank shells and rocket fire before dynamiting them in March 2001.

The Taleban conscripted local residents as porters to lug explosives to the base of the Buddhas, carved out of the cliff face in the 5th century.

Bamiyan resident Ghulam Sakhi is still haunted by the role he was forced to play. "It is not like a memory you could ever forget," he told AFP, saying he was snatched from a market along with dozens of others to help rig the two statues.

"I was thinking only about how to stay alive that day," he said.

The destruction of the Buddhas has been considered one of the greatest archaeological crimes on record and put the Taleban's uncompromising beliefs on the world's radar just months before the Sept 11 attacks that triggered a United States-led invasion of the country that ousted the militants.

First mentioned in the writings of a Chinese pilgrim in 400 AD, the statues served as a testament to what was once a great Buddhist civilisation in the heart of the Hindu Kush that straddled the famed Silk Road.

The statues - one 55m high, the other 38m - were believed to have been carved painstakingly by hand over lifetimes into the caramel-coloured sandstone cliffs in Bamiyan, alongside a network of ancient caves, monasteries and shrines, some of them still showing remnants of colourful frescos.

For generations, Mr Sakhi and his family took great pride in the archaeological treasures that briefly made the area a magnet for tourists flocking to Afghanistan along the famed "Hippy Trail" in the 1960s and 1970s.

"Foreign tourists would come in big numbers to visit the statues and many, including my father, would provide them with food and other items in exchange for money," said Mr Sakhi.



One of the two giant Buddha statues in Bamiyan before they were destroyed. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, EPA-EFE



But the arrival of the Taleban, with its heavy weapons and hardline views, forever shattered the landscape of Bamiyan. The statues "were a beautiful view, a source of hope for people", said Mr Hamza Yosufi, a resident who witnessed the destruction.

The massive explosion, caught on camera, sent a shockwave through the lush valley, filling it with dust and smoke. "It was terrifying... I was extremely heartbroken, everybody was," he added.

Few places in Afghanistan have benefited as much as Bamiyan since the fall of the Taleban regime. The largely Shi'ite population has rebuilt schools, welcomed aid and catered to one of the few international tourism destinations left in the war-torn country, thanks to the safety offered by its remote location.

"Had the Buddhas still been standing, the tourism industry today would have flourished," said Mr Ishaq Mowahed, director of the culture department in Bamiyan.

But even the empty niches still lure tourists, he insisted.

Bamiyan's revival, however, is being eclipsed by fears that the Taleban is on the verge of returning to power after signing a landmark deal with the US that could see foreign troops exit the country in coming months.

Few expect the government's beleaguered security forces to last long against the Taleban's withering onslaught without the protection of US air power and its special forces.

"If the Taleban militants come back with the same ideology that led to the destruction of the Buddhas, they will destroy everything left," said Mr Mowahed.

