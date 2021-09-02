Afghans face humanitarian and economic crises amid govt vacuum

KABUL • Thousands of people trying to flee Afghanistan rushed to its borders yesterday with Kabul's airport inoperable, and as an administrative vacuum after the Taliban's takeover left foreign donors unsure of how to respond to a looming humanitarian crisis.

The Islamist militant group focused on keeping banks, hospitals and government machinery running after the final withdrawal of United States forces on Monday brought an end to a huge airlift of Afghans who had helped Western nations during the 20-year war.

Private efforts to help Afghans fearful of Taliban reprisals now focused on arranging safe passage across the landlocked nation's borders with Iran, Pakistan and central Asian states.

At Torkham, a border crossing with Pakistan just east of the Khyber Pass, a Pakistani official said: "A large number of people are waiting on the Afghanistan side for the opening of the gate."

Thousands also gathered at the Islam Qala post on the border with Iran, witnesses said.

"I felt that being among Iranian security forces brought some kind of relaxation for Afghans as they entered Iran, compared with the past," said one Afghan among a group of eight that crossed over.

More than 123,000 people were evacuated from Kabul in the US-led airlift after the Taliban seized the city in the middle of last month, but tens of thousands of Afghans at risk remained behind.

The Taliban is talking to Qatar and Turkey over how to run Kabul's airport, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said, but it could take days or weeks to finalise those negotiations.

The Taliban yesterday paraded some of the military hardware it captured during its takeover of Afghanistan, hours after US President Joe Biden defended his decision to end the war. A long line of green Humvees and armoured fighting vehicles drove in single file along a highway outside Kandahar, the spiritual birthplace of the Taliban.

Mr Biden on Tuesday hailed what he called the "extraordinary success" of the evacuation of Kabul, and declared the end of an era in which the US uses military power "to remake other countries".

He said he would shun ground wars with large troop deployments, favouring a strategy guided more by economic and cyber-security competition with China and Russia and focused on countering threats with military technology that allows strikes against terrorists without having large contingents of troops based on the ground in a place like Afghanistan.

The Taliban has yet to name a new government or reveal how it intends to govern. But long queues outside banks and soaring prices in bazaars underline the everyday worries now facing the Afghan population.

For the Taliban, growing economic hardship is emerging as its biggest challenge, with a sinking currency and rising inflation adding misery to a country where more than a third of the population lives on less than US$2 (S$2.70) a day.

Even for the relatively well-off, with many offices and shops still shut and salaries unpaid for weeks, the daily struggle to put food on the table has become an overwhelming preoccupation.

"Everything is expensive now, prices are going up every day," said Kabul resident Zelgai, who added that tomatoes which cost 50 afghani (S$0.80) the day before were now selling for 80 afghani.

In an effort to get the economy moving again, banks that closed as soon as the Taliban took Kabul have been ordered to reopen. But strict weekly limits on cash withdrawals have been imposed, and many people still faced hours of queuing to get their cash.

One woman said she saw Taliban fighters beating women with sticks outside a bank in Kabul on Tuesday. "It is the first time I have seen something like that, and it really frightened me," the 22-year-old said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Outside the city, humanitarian organisations have warned of impending catastrophe as severe drought has hit farmers.

"If the international community wants to prevent an economic collapse, one way would be to allow Afghanistan to gain limited and monitored access to its reserves," said economics professor Shah Mehrabi of Montgomery College in Maryland who is on the board of Afghanistan's central bank.

