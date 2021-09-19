Afghanistan drone attack a tragic mistake, Pentagon admits

WASHINGTON • The Pentagon has acknowledged that the last United States drone strike before US troops withdrew from Afghanistan was a tragic mistake that killed 10 civilians, including seven children, after initially saying it had been necessary to prevent an attack on troops.

The extraordinary admission on Friday provided a horrific punctuation to the chaotic ending of the 20-year war in Afghanistan.

It will put President Joe Biden and the Pentagon at the centre of a growing number of investigations into how the administration and the military carried out his order to withdraw from the country.

Almost everything senior defence officials asserted in the hours, and then days, and then weeks after the Aug 29 drone strike turned out to be false.

"I offer my profound condolences to the family and friends of those who were killed," General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr, head of US Central Command, told reporters at a Pentagon news conference on Friday.

The general said the strike was carried out "in the profound belief" that the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) was about to attack Kabul's airport, as it had done three days earlier, killing more than 140 people, including 13 US service members.

The explosives the military claimed were loaded in the trunk of a white Toyota sedan struck by the drone's Hellfire missile were probably water bottles, officials said.

And a secondary explosion in the courtyard in a densely populated Kabul neighbourhood where the attack took place was probably a propane or gas tank.

In short, the car posed no threat at all, investigators concluded.

The acknowledgement of the mistake came a week after a New York Times investigation of video evidence challenged assertions by the military that it had struck a vehicle carrying explosives meant for Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered a review of the military's inquiry into the drone strike to determine, among other issues, who should be held accountable and "the degree to which strike authorities, procedures and processes need to be altered in the future".

Senior Defence Department leaders conceded that the driver of the car, Mr Zemari Ahmadi, a long-time worker for a US aid group who was killed in the attack, had nothing to do with ISIS, contrary to what military officials had previously asserted.

Mr Ahmadi's only connection to the terrorist group appeared to be a fleeting and innocuous interaction with people in what the military believed was an ISIS safe house in Kabul.

That initial link led military analysts to make one mistaken judgment after another while tracking Mr Ahmadi's movements for the next eight hours.

Gen McKenzie said the New York Times investigation helped investigators determine that they had struck a wrong target.

The Times inquiry identified the driver and obtained security camera footage from Mr Ahmadi's employers that documented crucial moments during his day that challenged the military's account.

Mr Austin and General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had said that the missile was launched because the military had intelligence suggesting a credible, imminent threat to the airport, where American and allied troops were frantically trying to evacuate people.

Gen Milley later called the strike "righteous".

Meanwhile, two people were killed yesterday in blasts in the Afghan city of Jalalabad, in the country's first deadly attack since the US withdrew from the country.

NYTIMES