Afghanistan crisis raises old questions about US' global role

The United States' hoped-for orderly withdrawal from Afghanistan has become a debacle which risks denting President Joe Biden's legacy and marring US credibility.

To US allies, the withdrawal is another example of the US intervening - in the case of Afghanistan, on grounds widely seen as justified as the Taleban had given shelter to Al-Qaeda, which perpetrated the Sept 11, 2001, terror attacks in the US - but later losing sight of the objective.