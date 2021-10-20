Afghan tragedy is in geopolitics, says ex-president's daughter

When the Taliban rolled unopposed into Kabul on Aug 15, formalising the militant group's takeover of Afghanistan, 38-year-old Muska Najibullah could not help but think how despairingly similar the events were to those that upturned her life 25 years ago.

It was in September 1996 that the Taliban first seized the Afghan capital. One of its earliest actions was to kill her father, Mr Mohammad Najibullah Ahmadzai, the former president of Afghanistan, as well as her uncle. Their bodies were left hanging as a warning outside the presidential palace.