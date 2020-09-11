Afghan peace talks to begin Saturday

KABUL (AFP) - Long-delayed peace talks between the Taleban and Afghan government negotiators will begin on Saturday in Qatar, officials and the insurgent group announced on Thursday (Sept 10).

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan would like to declare its readiness to take part in the inauguration ceremony of the intra-Afghan negotiations that shall be held in Qatar on Sept 12," the Taleban said in a statement.

The presidential palace said government negotiators would head to Doha on Friday to participate in the talks.

In a separate statement, the foreign ministry of Qatar also confirmed peace talks will begin on Saturday.

"These direct negotiations between the various spectrums of the Afghan people are a serious and important step towards establishing sustainable peace in Afghanistan," the ministry said.

Talks were originally supposed to start in March but were repeatedly delayed as the Taleban and the Afghan government completed a prisoner exchange.