Afghan military changes tack to limit losses against Taleban

KABUL • Reeling from a surge in battlefield losses, Afghanistan's military is overhauling its war strategy against the Taleban to concentrate forces around the most critical areas like Kabul and other cities, border crossings and vital infrastructure, Afghan and US officials say.

The politically perilous strategy will inevitably cede territory to Taleban insurgents. But officials say it appears to be a military necessity as over-stretched Afghan troops try to prevent the loss of provincial capitals, which could deeply fracture the country.

The consolidation of forces, which has been publicly acknowledged but not reported in such detail before, coincides with the withdrawal of US forces ahead of a formal end to the military mission on Aug 31, on orders from President Joe Biden.

On Thursday, the US said it carried out airstrikes to support Afghan government forces. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby did not provide details, but Taleban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the strikes took place on Wednesday night on the outskirts of the southern city of Kandahar, killing three of its fighters and destroying two vehicles.

Taleban insurgents are gaining control of more and more territory, which the Pentagon estimated now extends to over half of Afghanistan's district centres.

The Taleban is also putting pressure on the outskirts of half of the provincial capitals, trying to isolate them. US intelligence assessments have warned that the Afghan government could fall in as little as six months, US officials told Reuters.

One Afghan official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the "reorientation" of troops would help Kabul hold strategic territory and defend infrastructure, including a dam built with India's assistance, and major highways.

But consolidating troops also means leaving other areas unguarded, a hard sell to Afghan communities or ethnic groups who will feel that they are being abandoned to the Taleban.

"How do you communicate this to a public that has been jittery - and understandably so - over the past few weeks in which the Taleban has been taking over districts?" the Afghan official pointed out. "Because a major part of this reorientation would entail, at least in the short term, the Taleban filling in the vacuum that we're leaving behind."

US Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the strategy would involve "giving up district centres" to protect larger population centres, like the capital Kabul.

He said the Taleban appeared to have "strategic momentum". "There's a possibility of a complete Taleban takeover or a possibility of any number of other scenarios," Gen Milley said, adding: "I don't think the endgame is yet written."

