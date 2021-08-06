Afghan govt in precarious position as Taleban militants make further inroads

The United States and its key military allies are at pains to reassure the government of Afghanistan of their continued support, despite a series of sharp military reverses which saw Taleban fighters striking at the heart of the most heavily defended areas of Kabul, the capital.

"It is important that the Taleban recognise that they cannot achieve their objectives by seizing power through violence," said US State Department spokesman Ned Price. "We continue to stand alongside our Afghan partners," Mr Price added.