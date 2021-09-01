Afghan family says US missile killed 10 civilians, including kids

KABUL • When Mr Ezmarai Ahmadi returned home from work on Sunday evening in Kabul, the usual gaggle of squealing children were waiting to greet him - his sons and daughters, and a slew of nieces and nephews.

He pulled his white sedan into the driveway of a modest house in Kwaja Burga, a densely populated neighbourhood in the north-west of the Afghan capital, and handed the keys to his eldest son to park.

Youngsters piled into the vehicle - pretending the parking routine was an adventure - while Mr Ezmarai, also named as Zemari Ahmadi in some news media, watched from the side.

Then, out of the blue Afghan sky, a missile came screeching down - striking the car with a terrible force and obliterating the lives of 10 people in an instant.

The United States said on Sunday it had destroyed an explosive-laden vehicle in an air strike, thwarting a bid by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) to detonate a car bomb at Kabul airport.

On Monday, it looked as if they could have made a terrible mistake.

"The rocket came and hit the car full of kids inside our house," said Mr Ezmarai's brother Aimal. "It killed all of them."

Mr Aimal said 10 members of the family died in the air strike - including his own daughter and five other children.

On Monday, Mr Aimal was impatiently waiting for other relatives to arrive to help him organise burials for most of his family. "My brother and his four children were killed. I lost my small daughter... nephews and nieces."

Captain Bill Urban, a US military spokesman, said in a statement: "We are aware of reports of civilian casualties following our strike on a vehicle in Kabul."

Mr Aimal can scarcely believe his brother could be mistaken for an ISIS sympathiser, let alone an operative planning a car bomb attack. Mr Ezmarai was an engineer working with a non-governmental organisation - an ordinary Afghan trying to make ends meet.

US nerves have been frayed since an ISIS suicide bomber triggered a massive blast at an entrance to the airport last Thursday, as huge crowds gathered in the hope of getting aboard one of the final evacuation flights out of Afghanistan.

Nearly 100 Afghans and 13 US service members were killed - just days before the last American soldiers left the country. US intelligence had warned of another imminent attack, and on Sunday, the US military said it had stopped one before it happened.

"We are still assessing the results of this strike, which we know disrupted an imminent ISIS-K threat to the airport," Capt Urban said on Sunday, using an acronym for the militant group's Afghan branch.

"We know that there were substantial and powerful subsequent explosions resulting from the destruction of the vehicle, indicating a large amount of explosive material inside that may have caused additional casualties," he added. "It is unclear what may have happened, and we are investigating further."

The deaths were among the last reported before the final US forces flew out of Afghanistan on Monday night after a brutal 20-year war.

"We would be deeply saddened by any potential loss of innocent life," the US spokesman said in the statement.

But those words rang hollow for the family's neighbour Rashid Noori. "The Taliban kill us, ISIS kill us and the Americans kill us," he said. "Do they all think our children are terrorists?"

