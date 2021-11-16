Afghan envoy urges China to lift trade barriers to ease crisis

BEIJING • Afghanistan's top diplomat in Beijing has urged China to let in more of its agricultural products, saying that expanded trade would do more to ease a humanitarian crisis next door than fiscal aid.

Ambassador Javid Qaem, a holdover from the Islamic Republic government that fell to the Taliban, said last Friday that more flexible trade rules on the Chinese side and better logistics could help Afghanistan expand its annual exports of agricultural products such as pine nuts from US$500 million (S$675 million) to as much as US$2 billion of annual trade with its larger neighbour.

Mr Qaem urged China to expand air shipments of pine nuts that resumed last month and said the two countries were a week or two from agreeing to a similar arrangement for saffron.

"The humanitarian assistance is on one side, but because China is a very good market - and it's a very big market - what we really expect is trade," said Mr Qaem.

The plea for Chinese support comes as Afghanistan braces itself for a winter of political and economic turmoil after the United States' exit and the Taliban's capture of Kabul in August.

Anxious to prevent either militants or refugees from spreading across the border, China has embraced the Taliban regime, pledging during a meeting last month in Doha, Qatar, to help the Islamist group rebuild the country.

China has so far pledged some 200 million yuan (S$42 million) in assistance to Afghanistan, a figure that includes food supplies and Covid-19 vaccines. Still, that is likely not enough to relieve a food shortage that United Nations aid programmes have projected will affect 23 million people in Afghanistan this winter, or more than half the population.

"We need assistance - the people need assistance and they need it soon," Mr Qaem said, addressing all world powers. "It shouldn't be only pledges," he added.

Mr Raffaello Pantucci, a senior associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute who researches counter-terrorism and Beijing's relations with the West, described China's efforts as positive developments. But he said Beijing could provide more transformational support by restarting large-scale mining projects or detailing Afghanistan's role in its Belt and Road Initiative.

"In economic terms, it has not done as much as it could have contributed to the country, in trade, investment or aid," Mr Pantucci said.

"The likely hesitation at China's end comes from concerns that, in making bigger plays, Beijing will end up being seen as the sponsor and lead champion of the new Taliban regime, something that may bring with it a series of complicated responsibilities on the international stage that China wants to avoid," he added.

Mr Qaem was speaking largely independently from the new Taliban government, saying that Afghan diplomats in Beijing were no longer getting paid and "just continuing somehow".

He acknowledged being unaware of a Pakistani statement late last Thursday that Taliban representatives would soon travel to China to attend a meeting of envoys from Beijing, Moscow and Washington.

While Mr Qaem stopped short of criticising the Taliban's ideological views, he questioned the group's slow resumption of services, especially education for girls. He blamed the delay on internal issues in the Taliban, between factions he described as "the politicians" and "the hardliners".

The militant group is suddenly responsible for restarting an economy battered by the pandemic on top of decades of war, even as the US withholds some US$9 billion in Afghan central bank reserves.

BLOOMBERG