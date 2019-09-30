Afghan election sees big drop in voter numbers

KABUL • Afghanistan's presidential election turnout is unofficially estimated at just over two million people, or about 20 per cent of registered voters, an official said yesterday, amid concern that low participation could mar the vote.

Roughly seven million turned out to vote in the last presidential election in 2014.

Tight security ensured the election took place last Saturday in relative calm, but a low turnout and complaints about the voting system heightened concerns that an unclear result could drive the war-torn country into further chaos.

"Turnout appears to have been dampened not just by Taleban threats, but also voter disinterest," wrote Mr Thomas Ruttig and Ms Jelena Bjelica from the Afghanistan Analysts Network.

Taleban fighters attacked several polling stations across the country to try to derail the process, but intense security prevented large-scale violence.

There were more than 400 attacks, mostly small-scale, carried out by the militants, according to the Afghanistan Analysts Network.

There were also technical shortcomings, they wrote, including biometric devices not working, missing voter names and election material sent to the wrong province.

Many Afghans, however, did brave the threat of militant attacks to vote in an election seen as a major test of the Western-backed government's ability to protect democracy against Taleban attempts to derail it.

As many as eight election staff were kidnapped by the Taleban last Saturday evening in central Parwan province's Shinwari district, the provincial governor's spokesman said. "The local government and tribal elders are working to release them," she said yesterday.

Two policeman and one civilian were killed in mostly small-scale Taleban attacks, and 37 people were injured, the Interior Affairs Ministry said.

Of the 9.67 million registered voters, only about one in five cast his ballot, according to an election commission official who requested anonymity as he was not authorised to release a turnout figure.

400 More than this number of attacks, mostly small-scale, were carried out by Taleban fighters, according to the Afghanistan Analysts Network.

Previous elections were marred by dozens of deaths, and accusations of fraud and allegations that the election commission was not independent. Memories of those issues hung over Saturday's vote.

The days after voting are also fraught. The Taleban often attacks staff transporting ballot boxes from local voting centres to larger regional offices for counting. From there, the boxes make their way to the capital Kabul.

Preliminary results are not expected before Oct 19 and final results not until Nov 7. If no candidate gets over half of the votes, a second round will be held between the two leading candidates.

REUTERS