Afghan district bombed by foreign plane after Taleban kill 2 Tajik border guards

KABUL (REUTERS) - A Tajik or Russian plane bombed Afghanistan's Durqad district in northeastern Takhar province on Sunday (Aug 26) after clashes erupted near Tajikistan's border, an Afghan government official said on Monday.

Takhar provincial police spokesman Khalil Asir said the bombing near the border area started after two Tajik border guards were killed in a clash with the Taleban.

Eight Taleban insurgents were killed and six others were wounded, spokesman Asir said.

The Taleban has confirmed the clash and the subsequent bombing.