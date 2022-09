BANGALORE - A proposed hostile takeover of a liberal journalist-owned Indian television company by billionaire Gautam Adani has sparked concerns about the future of media freedom in the world's largest democracy.

On Aug 23, the Adani Group said in a filing to the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) that it had acquired a 29.18 per cent stake in New Delhi Television (NDTV) and would make an open offer for another 26 per cent soon.