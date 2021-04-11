A melodious Hindu-Muslim coexistence at religious festival

Two rows of naked Hindu ascetics walk along each side of the street, their bodies smeared with ash. Marigold garlands are draped around their heads and torsos. Trailing behind them is a cart fitted with several megaphones that blare a devotional song dedicated to Ganesha.

A bevy of liveried musicians march on - a brass band of trumpets, cornets, trombones and a range of other instruments. Throngs of bystanders film this early March procession as it makes its way into Haridwar, a city that is currently hosting the Kumbh Mela, a major Hindu religious gathering held on the banks of the Ganga in the state of Uttarakhand.