8 killed after glacial burst triggers avalanche in India's Uttarakhand

NEW DELHI (XINHUA) - At least eight people were killed and six others rescued in critical condition after part of a glacier collapsed, triggering an avalanche in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, officials said on Saturday (April 24).

According to officials, 384 others, mostly belonging to India's Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF), have been rescued safely.

The avalanche took place on Friday late afternoon during heavy snowfall in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

"384 BRO persons moved to safety. Eight snow trapped bodies recovered from the two BRO Camps. Six critically injured being evacuated. Air sorties are being attempted to assist medical evacuation. Rescue operations by army continue unabated," reads a statement issued by Indian army.

Officials said though rescue operations were launched immediately on Friday, it had to be temporarily halted during night hours owing to bad weather conditions.

On Saturday morning the rescue efforts were resumed.

In February, a similar disaster led to a massive avalanche followed by floods, killing at least 80 people in the area.