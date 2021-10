BALUKHALI, BANGLADESH (AFP) - Attackers killed at least seven people in an assault on Friday (Oct 22) on an Islamic seminary in a Rohingya refugee camp on the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, police said.

The attackers shot dead some victims and stabbed others with knives, a regional police chief told AFP.

The killings came amid mounting tensions after a Rohingya community leader was shot dead outside his office in the camps three weeks ago.