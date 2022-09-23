7 killed in car bomb near Kabul mosque

The explosion occurred in front of Wazir Akbar Khan mosque, often attended by senior Taliban commanders and fighters. PHOTO: AFP
KABUL (AFP) - A car packed with explosives blew up outside a mosque attended by Taliban members in the Afghan capital, killing at least seven people minutes after Friday prayers had ended, the Interior Ministry said.

The explosion occurred in front of Wazir Akbar Khan mosque, not far from the fortified former Green Zone that housed several embassies before the Taliban seized power in August last year.

The mosque is now often attended by senior Taliban commanders and fighters.

Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor told AFP that at least seven people were killed and 41 others wounded, including children.

"The explosion occurred when worshippers were heading home," Mr Takor said, adding that the explosives were placed in a car.

Unverified images posted on social media show a mangled car engulfed in flames on a road outside the mosque.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a tweet, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan called Friday's bombing a "bitter reminder of ongoing insecurity and terrorist activity in Afghanistan".

In 2020, a bomb ripped through the same mosque, killing its imam.

While overall violence has significantly dropped across Afghanistan since the war ended with the Taliban's return to power, there have been regular bomb attacks in Kabul and other cities.

Several mosques and clerics have been targeted in these attacks, some claimed by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terror group.

Two Russian embassy staff were killed in a suicide bombing outside its offices earlier this month, the latest attack in the capital claimed by ISIS.

