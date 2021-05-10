68 killed in blasts outside school in Kabul

KABUL • Powerful explosions outside a high school in Afghanistan's capital Kabul killed at least 68 people and wounded scores more, many of them teenage girls leaving class, in a gruesome attack that underscored fears about the nation's future after the impending withdrawal of US troops.

The blasts - and the targeting of girls as they left the Sayed Ul-Shuhada high school - came as rights groups and others were expressing alarm that the US withdrawal would leave women, and their educational and social gains, particularly vulnerable.

The hope surrounding the US deal with the Taleban on the troop withdrawal was that it might open the way for a lasting ceasefire and a respite for civilians who are being killed in horrific numbers.

But the reality, as US troops depart, has been driven home by Saturday's massacre - there has been more chaos than accord, and more fear than hope.

A car bomb was detonated in front of the school on Saturday, and as students rushed out, two more bombs were set off, said Mr Tariq Arian, a spokesman for Afghanistan's Interior Ministry.

He said yesterday that more than 165 people had been wounded in all, with most of those killed being school girls. Some families were still searching hospitals for their missing children.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has blamed the Taleban.

"This savage group does not have the power to confront security forces on the battlefield, and instead targets with brutality and barbarism public facilities and the girls' school," Mr Ghani said in a statement after the blasts.

On social media, the Taleban denied responsibility and condemned the attack, which happened in a western district of the capital where many residents are of the Hazara ethnic minority.

The Hazara are a mostly Shi'ite group in a country rampant with Sunni militants. They have been frequent targets of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) loyalists.

Sayed Ul-Shuhada hosts classes for boys in the morning and for girls in the afternoon. The attack occurred around 4pm, as girls were leaving and the streets were packed with residents preparing for the end of Ramadan.

Dr Mohammad Dawood Danish, head of the Mohammad Ali Jinnah hospital in Kabul, said 20 bodies and more than 40 wounded had been transferred to his hospital. Most of them were students.

"The health condition of a number of girls is critical," he said.

Many residents saw the massacre, which left books, backpacks and bodies scattered across a blood-stained road.

"I have lost count of attacks harming children," Ms Shaharzad Akbar, who chairs the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, said on social media.

"I have lost count of attacks on education. I have lost count of civilians killed even just this month. This war must stop. This madness, this hurt, this pain."

Yesterday, dozens of young girls were being buried at a desolate Kabul hilltop cemetery known as "Martyrs Cemetery", where victims of attacks against the Hazara community are laid to rest.

NYTIMES, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE