50 detained in political violence in West Bengal

Activists of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashing with police during a protest against the West Bengal government in state capital Kolkata yesterday. About 10,000 BJP workers gathered in the heart of Kolkata waving the party's flags, saying they were being targeted by the Trinamool Congress state government. The police used water cannon and tear gas to break up the crowd and an officer said 50 supporters were detained to prevent unrest from spreading. At least 15 people have died in political violence involving the BJP and Trinamool Congress since election results were announced on May 23, said the police.