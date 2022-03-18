$4b bank fraud puts fresh spotlight on industry's practices in India

A massive bank scam, described as India's biggest, has put fresh focus on banking practices in the country amid efforts to tighten vigilance.

Directors of private shipbuilding company ABG Shipyard, a once major shipbuilding and repair firm that faced insolvency proceedings in 2017, are alleged to have defrauded 28 private and state banks of more than US$3 billion (S$4 billion).

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Feb 14 filed a case against former chairman and managing director Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal and other directors for allegedly making a huge investment in an overseas subsidiary by diverting bank loans between 2012 and 2015.

The fraud was declared following a 2019 forensic audit of ABG Shipyard, according to information shared by the government in Parliament.

Private bank ICICI lost 70.89 billion rupees (S$1.3 billion) while state-run State Bank lost 29.25 billion rupees, among other losses, according to the government.

Analysts said that the scam was a result of systemic failure, amid realisation within the banking sector of the need to tighten monitoring and vigilance in relation to large loans.

"I think definitely it raises questions at an industry level on the banking sector over due diligence both at the time of sanctioning the loan and (in terms of) further monitoring," said Mr Tarun Bhatia, managing director and head of South Asia in the forensic investigations and intelligence practice of Kroll, a corporate investigations and risk consulting firm.

"These are not new problems coming to the fore. The recent noise around NPAs (non-performing assets) and fraud is for old accounts which have been in trouble for a while. At least in my experience, the language bankers now use around diligence and scrutiny is much more proactive than it used to be in the past. How much in practice - the evidence of it will be seen in years to come."

A loan becomes an NPA after a prolonged period of non-payment by a borrower.

"Right now, credit growth is limited, and everyone is cautious (about banks' checks and balances getting tested) in times of high growth," he added.

India's banking sector has been hit by bad loans of billions of rupees because of what is seen to be poor lending practices, including the inability to detect fraud, impacting both private and state banks.

Some scams have occurred due to a lack of oversight while others have happened owing to active collusion of bank officials.

In the ABG case, the government said there was no evidence of involvement of any bank officials.

Associate Professor Brajesh Kumar Tiwari of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship at Jawaharlal Nehru University said there was a need to further tighten vigilance, including with simple steps such as the regular transfer of loan department employees.

"Indian banks have been going through a difficult period since the last decade. Bank scams are putting enormous pressure on banks and, due to this, the operational risk in the banking sector is increasing," he added.

"The government needs to amend laws and give more powers to banks to recover NPAs. Junior executives are often held responsible for defaults; however, major decisions are made by a credit sanction committee consisting of senior-level executives. Therefore, it is important to hold senior executives accountable."

India has seen other high-profile bank scams in recent years, including that involving one-time jeweller to the stars Nirav Modi and businessman Vijay Mallya.

There has been criticism that agencies did not move fast enough in the cases, leading to the flight of some of the accused.

According to government data, some 33 accused being investigated by the CBI have fled the country over the last five years.

Among them is Modi, who has been in a prison in Britain amid extradition hearings.

His extradition was approved by a British court last year but he has appealed against the decision.

The disgraced jeweller, along with his uncle Mehul Choksi, who is in jail for illegal entry into Dominica, is accused of involvement in a US$2.2 billion bank fraud in which credit from banks was raised using fake guarantees in collusion with staff of the Punjab National Bank.

Mallya, meanwhile, is accused of fraud and money laundering, allegedly owing 17 Indian banks an estimated 90 billion rupees. He is also in Britain fighting extradition in the courts.

In the case of ABG, like with other major scams, the fallout has also extended to the political arena.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has blamed its predecessor Congress for the scam, which happened during its tenure, while the opposition, in turn, has blamed the BJP for not moving fast enough in investigations.

"The political parties are playing a blame game," said Prof Tiwari.

"No political party is pondering on the fundamental question pertaining to the harm suffered by common people due to these scams as ultimately this money is ours."