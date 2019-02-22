44 killed by cow vigilantes in India over last 3 years, says report

NEW DELHI • Radical cow protection groups in India have killed at least 44 people over the last three years, and often received support from law enforcement and Hindu nationalist politicians, according to a new report from Human Rights Watch.

The 104-page report unveiled this week examined Hindu nationalist vigilante attacks and said 36 of the dead were members of India's large Muslim minority.

About 280 people have been injured in more than 100 attacks between May 2015 and December last year, the report by the New York-based group said.

Members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which supports policies to protect cows revered by the country's majority Hindus, have "increasingly used communal rhetoric that has spurred a violent vigilante campaign against beef consumption and those deemed linked to it", the group said.

Mr Modi had previously condemned vigilante violence and said killing people because of cow worship is not acceptable. In India's federal structure, law and order is a state subject.

"No less than the Prime Minister called such elements criminals and urged state governments to act against anyone perpetrating violence under the false pretext of cow vigilantism," BJP lawmaker and spokesman G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said in a text message on Wednesday.

He said cow-related violence has also happened under opposition Congress party governments.

"BJP bashing is a favourite theme of organisations and international media."

The report, which also highlighted the impact these so-called cow vigilantes have had on the rural economy, comes ahead of national elections in which some expect increased religious tensions between Hindus and Muslims.

Human Rights Watch said there is no government data for cow-related incidents in the comparable period before Mr Modi came to power in 2014.

But the group cites Indian civil society and media groups, including a fact-checking site, that found such incidents took place between 2012 and 2015, with none resulting in any deaths.

There have been news reports across India of deadly attacks on Muslim dairy farmers and people suspected of eating beef.

The Human Rights Watch report is one of the first detailed surveys of deaths linked to violent cow protection groups, which are not tracked separately in official Indian crime statistics.

BLOOMBERG