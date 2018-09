NEW DELHI (AFP) - A bus carrying pilgrims from a temple in southern India on Tuesday (Sept 11) veered off the road and plunged into a valley killing 43 people, an official said.

"We have pulled out the bodies and we are taking them to the hospital for autopsy," B. Rajesham, a senior administrative official told AFP.

Passengers who survived the accident in Telangana state are being treated for injuries.

(This story is developing.)