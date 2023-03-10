4-storey building collapses in New Delhi but prompt evacuation ensures no casualties

NEW DELHI - Prompt evacuation ensured that there were no casualties after a four-storey building collapsed in the north-eastern part of the Indian capital New Delhi on Wednesday.

Footage of the dramatic incident was shared on Twitter by local residents.

Reports say the building housed a watch shop and a mobile phone shop. A family was also living on the third floor.

Tiles started falling inside the house, along with parts of the ceiling, hours ahead of the building’s collapse.

The building was evacuated before it eventually crumbled at 3pm (local time).

A former corporation councillor said the structure was in a dilapidated condition, Indian media said.