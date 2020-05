NEW DELHI (AFP) - At least 24 migrant labourers were killed in India on Saturday (May 16) when the truck they were travelling in hit a stationary vehicle, reports said, in the latest deadly accident during the virus lockdown.

Another 15 people were critically injured in the pre-dawn crash in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, officials told local media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the accident as "tragic".

