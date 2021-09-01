20 years of US intervention

KABUL • The United States descended on Afghanistan and its Taliban government in 2001 in the wake of the Sept 11 attacks by Al-Qaeda, which had sought sanctuary in the country. After 20 years, the last American troops in the US-led Nato coalition have flown out.

Here is a timeline of key events:

WAR ON TERROR

On Oct 7, 2001 - less than a month after the Sept 11 attacks that killed about 3,000 people in the US - then President George W. Bush launches Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.

The ruling Taliban had been sheltering Osama bin Laden and his Al-Qaeda movement. Within weeks, US-led forces overthrow the Taliban, which had been in power since 1996.

About 1,300 American soldiers are on the ground by November 2001, with the number increasing to almost 10,000 the next year.

OVERSHADOWED BY IRAQ

American attention is diverted from Afghanistan when US forces invade Iraq in March 2003.

The fragmented Taliban and other militant outfits regroup in their strongholds. From there, they travel between their bases in neighbouring Pakistan's tribal areas, and launch an insurgency.

In 2008, Mr Bush sends additional soldiers, bringing the total number of US troops deployed to 48,500.

PEAK OF 100,000 U.S. TROOPS

In 2009, newly elected President Barack Obama boosts US troop presence to around 68,000. In December, he sends another 30,000 troops.

The objective is to stymie the growing Taliban insurgency and strengthen Afghan institutions. By 2010, about 150,000 foreign soldiers are deployed in Afghanistan, of whom 100,000 are American.

OSAMA BIN LADEN KILLED

The Al-Qaeda founder is killed on May 2, 2011, in a US special forces operation in Pakistan. The Nato alliance ends its combat mission in Afghanistan in 2014, but about 12,500 foreign soldiers - of whom 9,800 are American - remain.

Amid a spreading Taliban insurgency, security deteriorates and a branch of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria group becomes active in 2015.

President Donald Trump, elected in 2016, scraps any timetables for a US pullout, and re-commits thousands more soldiers in August 2017.

TALKS WITH TALIBAN

In 2018, US and Taliban representatives discreetly open talks in Doha focused on slashing the American military footprint in Afghanistan. In return, Washington demands that the Taliban prevent the country from being used as a haven for militants.

On Feb 29 last year, Washington and the Taliban sign a deal, paving the way for the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Afghanistan by May this year.

The insurgents in return, offer some security guarantees, but violence surges and the Taliban is blamed for a wave of targeted killings against high-profile activists, politicians, journalists and working women.

TALIBAN SWEEPS TO POWER

Troop numbers by the end of Mr Trump's presidency in January this year fall to 2,500 as support for military action wanes. At the end of April, Nato begins a concurrent withdrawal of its mission involving 9,600 soldiers.

Current President Joe Biden says on July 8 that the US retreat will be completed on Aug 31.

On Aug 15, the Taliban sweeps into Kabul, with tens of thousands of Afghans and foreigners rushing to the airport and scrambling to get onto evacuation flights.

More than 123,000 people are airlifted out of Kabul. Just hours before the Aug 31 deadline, the last of the thousands of American troops fly out.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE