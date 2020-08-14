2 policemen killed, 1 wounded in Indian-controlled Kashmir militant attack

SRINAGAR (XINHUA) - Two policemen were killed and one wounded in a militant attack in restive Indian-controlled Kashmir on Friday (Aug 14), police said.

The police party was attacked at Nowgam area in the outskirts of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.

"Militants today fired indiscriminately upon a police party near Nowgam Bypass area. Three police personnel were wounded and they were immediately shifted to hospital for treatment, where two succumbed," a senior police official posted in Srinagar said.

Following the attack, the authorities rushed government forces to the area to search for the militants responsible for the attack. No arrests have been made so far.

Reports said militants managed to escape after carrying out the attack.

The attack, which triggered panic in the city, came ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, when the authorities have sounded an alert in the region to thwart attempts by militants to disrupt the official celebrations.

In every district headquarter and major town, including Srinagar city, the authorities have set up barricades on roads and are searching vehicles.

A guerrilla war has been going on between militants and Indian troopers stationed in the region since 1989. Militants usually attack government forces by resorting to firings or grenade attacks.

Gunfights between the two sides take place intermittently across the region.

