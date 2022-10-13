18 flood victims killed in Pakistan bus fire

KARACHI - At least 18 Pakistanis, including 12 children, were killed in a bus fire as they journeyed home after fleeing catastrophic monsoon flooding, officials and rescue workers said on Thursday.

Pakistan has been hit by unprecedented monsoon rains this year, putting a third of the nation underwater, displacing eight million people, and causing US$28 billion (S$40.19 billion) worth of devastation.

As the waters slowly recede, thousands of the displaced - many living in ramshackle tent cities - are travelling back to their sodden homes to remake their lives.

Police said the passengers died when flames broke out overnight on a northbound bus outside the city of Karachi, where they settled after fleeing one of the worst flood-hit areas.

"They were going back to their village when they were overtaken by this accident," Mr Vinod Kumar, a district health official present at the scene, told AFP.

"Apparently, the fire broke out in the air-conditioning system of the bus, but investigations will reveal the real cause," said police officer Hashim Brohi, who was also present.

Pakistan has a dismal record of fatal traffic accidents due to badly maintained vehicles, poor roads, reckless driving and poorly trained emergency services.

The historic floods across the nation - which have killed 1,700 - have been linked to climate change. AFP