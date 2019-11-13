16 dead as trains collide in Bangladesh

DHAKA • Two packed trains rammed into each other in Bangladesh yesterday, killing at least 16 people and injuring nearly 60 others, police said.

Three coaches were sent crashing off the tracks at Mondobhag station in the town of Kasba when a Dhaka-bound train and a locomotive bound for Chittagong collided.

"At least 16 people have been killed. And another 58 were injured. We have sent the injured to different hospitals in the region," local police chief Anisur Rahman told Agence France-Presse.

Cranes and other lifting gear were brought in to rescue trapped passengers, many of whom were asleep when the early morning crash took place.

"There was a loud noise, then I saw the train was completely ripped apart," one injured passenger told Somoy TV.

"All the people around me were crying. There was blood everywhere. Some people had broken hands and legs," another passenger told the broadcaster.

"My son was with me. I still don't know what happened to him," the man added.

Mr Hayat Doula Khan, a government official in the district, said the Dhaka-bound Turna Nishitha train hit the Chittagong-bound Udayan Express in the early hours as the Udayan was about to go through Mondobhog station.

Mr Khan said the Turna Nishitha should have waited outside the station to let the other train pass, and that an investigation had been started. A Bangladesh railway official told reporters faulty signals could be to blame for the collision.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE