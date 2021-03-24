15 dead, 400 missing in Rohingya refugee camp blaze, UN says

DHAKA/GENEVA • At least 15 people have been killed in a huge fire that ripped through a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh, while 400 remain missing, the UN Refugee Agency said.

"It is massive, it is devastating," said agency representative Johannes van der Klaauw yesterday.

"We still have 400 people unaccounted for, maybe somewhere in the rubble," he said, adding that the agency has reports of 560 people injured and 45,000 people displaced. Bangladeshi officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

The blaze ripped through the Balukhali camp near the south-eastern town of Cox's Bazar on Monday, burning through thousands of huts as people raced to save their meagre possessions.

"The cause of the fire is still unknown," said senior police official Zakir Hossain Khan.

Mr Sanjeev Kafley, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies' (IFRC) delegation head in Bangladesh, said more than 17,000 shelters had been destroyed, and tens of thousands had been displaced.

The fire spread over four sections of the camp containing roughly 124,000 people, around one-tenth of the more than over one million Rohingya refugees in the area, he added.

"I have been in Cox's Bazar for 31/2 years and have never seen such a fire," he said. "These people have been displaced two times. For many there is nothing left."

The IFRC said the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society has launched one of its biggest ever rescue and relief efforts in the camp settlement.

Over 1,000 Red Crescent staff and volunteers worked through the night with firefighters, camp residents and other agencies to rescue people and douse the flames.

"It is heartbreaking to see how destructive a fire can be in such a short time," said Mr M.A. Halim, head of operations in Cox's Bazar for the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society. "We are providing relief through food and water, and erecting emergency shelters for people who have lost their homes. These devastating fires will require even greater efforts by all agencies in the coming weeks."

According to some witnesses, barbed wire fencing around the camp trapped many people, hurting some. This has prompted leading international humanitarian agencies to call for its removal.

Humanitarian organisation Refugees International, which estimated 50,000 people had been displaced, said the extent of the damage may not be known for some time. "Many children are missing, and some were unable to flee because of barbed wire set up in the camps," it said in a statement.

Mr John Quinley of Fortify Rights, a rights organisation working with Rohingya, said he had heard similar reports, adding the fences had hampered the distribution of humanitarian aid and vital services at the camps in the past.

"The government must remove the fences and protect refugees," Mr Quinley said. "There have now been a number of large fires in the camps including a large fire in January this year... The authorities must do a proper investigation into the cause of the fires."

The vast majority of the people in the camps fled Myanmar in 2017 amid a military-led crackdown on the Rohingya that UN investigators said was executed with "genocidal intent" - charges Myanmar denies.

