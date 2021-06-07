14 killed after heavy rains in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO • The death toll from Sri Lanka's inclement weather conditions rose to 14 yesterday while over 245,000 people were affected, the country's Disaster Management Centre said.

Out of the 14 killed, five deaths have been reported from Kegalle, 88km away from capital Colombo, while three deaths were reported from the Ratnapura District.

According to official statistics, 15,658 people have been moved to safer locations while over 800 houses have been damaged.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Navy said that following rising concerns, there was no threat of furnace oil from tanks at the Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery being mixed into the Kelani River in the outskirts of Colombo.

Tanks containing furnace oil at the oil refinery had overflowed with rainwater following the heavy downpour on Saturday.

The navy said it had together with the Sri Lanka Coast Guard, skimmed the furnace oil exposed to the external environment to prevent further spread as it could adversely affect the water distribution of the main Ambathale and Biyagama water-treatment plants.

Navy spokesman Indika de Silva said operations were continuing to skim the furnace oil from the flood waters using floating booms.

Due to adverse weather, the Health Ministry said the Covid-19 vaccination programme had also suffered a setback.

Health services deputy director Hemantha Herath told local media that while the vaccination roll-out had not been suspended, officials could not perform their duties due to heavy rains.

XINHUA