Coronavirus pandemic

14 jobless migrant labourers killed by train in India on way home

Police officers at the accident site after a goods train ran over 14 migrant workers in the western Indian state of Maharashtra yesterday. The men, who were among millions left destitute by the nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of the coronaviru
Police officers at the accident site after a goods train ran over 14 migrant workers in the western Indian state of Maharashtra yesterday. The men, who were among millions left destitute by the nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus, were heading back to their villages.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
7 min ago

MUMBAI • Fourteen migrant labourers walking back to their villages after being left destitute by India's strict coronavirus lockdown were killed yesterday after being hit by a train, officials said.

The men were returning home when they were hit by the goods train in the western state of Maharashtra, police official S.S. Sutale told Agence France-Presse.

They were among millions of migrant workers who have been left unemployed, officials said, after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a national lockdown in March, sparking an exodus from major cities.

Hours after the incident, the Indian rail ministry tweeted that the train driver braked after seeing the men, but was unable to stop in time.

Three others were injured and taken to hospital, the ministry said, announcing an inquiry.

State police official Vaibhav Kalumbarme said officers were investigating the accident as there were strict guidelines to prevent migrants accessing the railway tracks from stations. "But it is impossible to monitor every inch of the tracks when they take shortcuts," Mr Kalumbarme told AFP.

Although states announced special trains for migrant labourers, many continue to walk long distances to reach their villages. Local media reported some provinces were charging for the rail tickets, which most workers cannot afford.

The return home has proved deadly for several workers since the lockdown started."We have been running campaigns cautioning people not to walk on tracks and we are doing everything we can urgently to get them back to their families," Mr Kalumbarme added.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 09, 2020, with the headline '14 jobless migrant labourers killed by train in India on way home'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content