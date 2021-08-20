12 killed in and around Kabul airport since Sunday

KABUL • Twelve people have been killed in and around Kabul airport since Sunday, as the Taleban yesterday urged Afghans waiting outside the airport in the hope of fleeing the country to go home, saying that it did not want to hurt anyone.

The United States and other Western powers pressed on with the evacuation of their nationals and some of their Afghan staff from the airport on Afghanistan's Independence Day yesterday.

While Kabul has been generally calm since Taleban forces entered the capital on Sunday after a week of stunning advances across the country, the airport has been in chaos as crowds of people rushed to find a way out.

The deaths in and around the airport were caused either by gun shots or by stampedes, a Taleban official said. He urged people who do not have the legal right to travel to go home. "We don't want to hurt anyone at the airport," said the official, who declined to be identified.

About 8,000 people have been flown out since Sunday, a Western security official said.

The US military is in charge of the airport, while Taleban fighters patrol outside its perimeter.

On Wednesday, witnesses said Taleban gunmen prevented people from getting into the airport compound. "It is a complete disaster. The Taleban were firing into the air, pushing people, beating them with AK-47s," said one person trying to get out.

A Taleban official said commanders and soldiers had fired into the air to disperse the crowd.

The situation was more calm yesterday, witnesses said.

Meanwhile, Afghans who arrived in Germany on Wednesday described chaotic and terrifying scenes at Kabul airport before they were evacuated, and said they feared for the lives of loved ones left behind.

Speaking shortly after landing in Frankfurt on a flight from Tashkent, men, women and children said they were part of a lucky few evacuated by Nato soldiers.

"We had to force our way through and my little son fell over and we were scared, but we made it," said a woman, speaking in German. "Others behind cried and lay on the ground. It was scary."

She, her two sons and husband were on the first of several flights organised by Germany to rescue Afghans who are at risk from the Taleban because they had worked for Nato armies or Western-funded charitable organisations.

A veiled woman wiped away tears, and men sobbed as they embraced family members and German friends welcoming them.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has said Berlin may need to grant asylum to some 10,000 Afghans who worked with the German army and development agencies.

REUTERS