11 dead, almost 35 hospitalised in India’s Madhya Pradesh after drinking suspected illicit liquor

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Doctors treating the victims have reported symptoms like bluish discolouration of the body and muscle stiffness.

Madhya Pradesh, India – At least 11 people have died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in the Sagar district of India’s Madhya Pradesh on Sept 5.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered a thorough probe and the “strictest possible action” against those responsible.

“I have instructed the concerned minister and officials to visit the site immediately; we will take the strictest possible action and conduct an inquiry,” he said of the incident.

“Our government will absolutely not tolerate such incidents,” Yadav told the IANS news agency.

According to reports, cases were reported from at least four villages in the district after several people allegedly consumed illicit liquor on the night of Sept 5 .

Nearly 35 people were admitted to hospitals for treatment, with those in serious condition being referred to Bundelkhand Medical College and the District Hospital in Sagar.

Doctors, who are treating the victims, have reported symptoms like bluish discolouration of the body and muscle stiffness.

District Collector Pratibha Pal told the media that reports of illness and deaths allegedly linked to illicit liquor consumption emerged since morning and an investigation was underway at the Civil Hospital.

Also, medical teams are conducting screening in the affected villages, while those who consumed the suspected liquor are being brought to hospitals for examination.

In an appeal to locals, Sagar Collector Pratibha Pal said people who consumed alcohol during the past 24 to 48 hours must immediately undergo medical screening, particularly if they develop symptoms associated with toxic liquor consumption.

“Our team of doctors and the SDM team are also present in the surrounding areas, including the two identified villages of Naura and Ghugru, for screening. Anyone experiencing symptoms or who has consumed any type of liquor in the last 24 to 48 hours should get screened by a doctor,” she said.

After the incident, the local administration has sealed six liquor shops in the area and ordered testing of liquor samples, while instructions were issued to take strict action against those involved in the alleged illicit liquor trade.

A police official said that the exact cause of the deaths will be established after post-mortem examinations. THE STATESMAN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK