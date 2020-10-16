1 India prepares for surge

India is bracing itself for a surge of Covid-19 cases in the coming weeks as it heads into its main holiday season. Despite being on track to overtake the United States with the world's most cases, cash-short states are reluctant to stop people from venturing out during the Hindu festivals of Durga Puja next week and Deepavali next month.

Even as the Covid-19 situation in Singapore stabilises and the country shifts its focus to economic recovery, it needs to stay open and connected to the world, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday. Managing the country's dual identity - as both city and nation - is critical to Singapore's success, he added.

3 T cell trial ready to start

Singapore's first Covid-19 specific T cell clinical trial is ready to recruit its first patients. Conducted by a research team from KK Women's and Children's Hospital, this human trial of a potential coronavirus treatment received approval from the Health Sciences Authority in July.

4 Separate town hall events

United States President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will hold duelling prime-time town halls instead of their second presidential debate, which was cancelled after Mr Trump declined to take part in a virtual match-up. Mr Trump's town hall will take place in Miami, while Mr Biden will appear in Philadelphia.

Reports that suggest the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue has lost its fizzle may be vastly exaggerated, as it has come a long way since its first iterations over a decade ago, says associate editor Ravi Velloor (below).

6 Making HDB life smarter

The future of Housing Board (HDB) living will see smart fittings that give home owners the option of not only monitoring energy consumption and controlling smart appliances, but also directional signage with larger fonts and pictorial symbols. This is to ensure smart and sustainable living will keep pace with Singapore's ageing population, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

7 Tech for secure Web access

The majority of the 146,000 public servants here will be able to access the Internet securely without the need for a separate device come Nov 2, thanks to a new remote browsing technology solution. Secure Internet Surfing will allow public servants to use their work laptops when surfing the Internet for information.

Singapore and German companies will have more opportunity to work together with a series of initiatives to help firms from both countries accelerate their digital transformation. Enterprise Singapore and the Asia-Pacific Committee of German Business have signed an agreement to support enterprise development in sectors such as advanced manufacturing.

9 Stags eye promising restart

The stalled Singapore Premier League restarts tomorrow in a slimmed-down format over a congested nine weeks. With the Singapore Cup canned and champions Brunei DPMM's return unconfirmed, there is everything to play for, and the situation looks bright for early leaders Tampines Rovers.

10 Wild Rice to reopen theatre

Wild Rice will be reopening its Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre at Funan mall on Nov 4 after a closure of nearly eight months.

VIDEO

Ex-offender's social enterprise

Agape Connecting People is a contact centre that hires former offenders, single mothers and people with disabilities. Its founder, Mr Anil David, is a former offender himself and knows the importance of second chances. str.sg/blurb635

VIDEO

Regular checks at worksites

About 200 officers from the Building and Construction Authority visit an average of 1,000 worksites every week to help ensure that there will not be a resurgence of Covid-19 infections in the sector. str.sg/blurb636