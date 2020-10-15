Heavy rain has killed at least 12 people in southern India and caused widespread flooding in the city of Hyderabad, government officials said yesterday. A wall collapsed, killing nine people in the capital of the southern state of Telangana, while the other three were killed in separate incidents, they said.

Singapore's economy rebounded in the third quarter from the doldrums of the circuit breaker, but the outlook through next year remains uncertain. The Republic's gross domestic product rose by 7.9 per cent in the July to September period, compared with the previous quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Singapore handled more pharmaceutical cargo in the first seven months of this year compared with the same period last year - an increase that comes on the heels of local efforts to boost air transport of temperature-sensitive products like vaccines during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Indian scientists have developed a paper strip test for Covid-19 that is quick and easy like a pregnancy test. The test is based on a technology that can detect genes specific to the coronavirus. Testing kits, to be manufactured by conglomerate Tata Group, were approved by India's drug authority last month. A Tata Sons spokesman said the product will be in the market in a couple of months.

In its bid to rival the United States, Beijing wants to establish the industrial standards that will shape future industries. Experts say that this intensifying US-China battle to dominate standards, especially in emerging technologies, could divide the world into different industrial blocs.

A "Right to Disconnect" law would help employees have protected time to rest and recharge, said labour MP Melvin Yong (Radin Mas) yesterday. It would help address issues such as burnout and lead to safer work places, he added. He also said he hoped tackling these issues will be a key priority of the new Covid-19 Mental Wellness Taskforce.

Three MPs have voiced concerns over whether Singapore would be able to balance the books for the current term of government, as well as in the future, after the Government committed nearly $100 billion in Covid-19 support measures this year. They asked if the current draw to the tune of $52 billion would need to be returned in full, among other things.

Mediacorp has finally put up for sale the sprawling site that formerly housed the Caldecott Broadcast Centre in Andrew Road. Spanning 752,015 sq ft, the site could accommodate 67 bungalow plots, subject to approval. The sale, via a public tender exercise, will close on Dec 9.

The Singapore Premier League (SPL) resumes after more than 200 days on Saturday with strict measures in place to ensure the safety of about 100 key personnel present at each of the games, including staggered entrances and exits as well as separate zones. Teams can make up to five substitutions and there will be compulsory water breaks midway through each half.



The upcoming album of English singer Sam Smith (above) may have been born of heartbreak after a failed relationship, but the 28-year-old describes it as a more dance and pop work compared with previous records. Smith says: "It's lighter. I didn't want to be depressed in the studio - (instead) it became a safe space for fun and play this time around."

