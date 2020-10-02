The Indian state of Uttar Pradesh yesterday cut off access to a village where a teenager died after being allegedly gang-raped, and imposed a ban on gatherings of more than five people, amid growing national outrage over the incident.

2 Boost for hiring of PMETs

Some 5,870 jobs in the professional services sector have been on offer to job seekers since April, with four in five for professionals, managers, executives and technicians. The Government will offer substantial salary support under the jobs growth incentive scheme, which would support two-thirds of the job opportunities in professional services, if the eligibility criteria are met.

3 Wirecard halts services here

Troubled financial services provider Wirecard abruptly pulled the plug on its services yesterday, ahead of the Oct 14 deadline. Businesses left in the lurch said it has been hard finding alternatives with competitive rates.

4 Cops curb HK protests

Hong Kong riot police were on the city’s streets in large numbers yesterday, arresting dozens and stopping crowds from gathering for a banned anti-government march.

New Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s choice of defence minister and a meeting of the Quadrilateral Dialogue as his first diplomatic initiative are among the early signs of how he will go about protecting his country’s security interests in these uncertain times, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

6 Other ways to raise issues

MPs have various avenues to raise issues in Parliament beyond submitting adjournment motions, said Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin yesterday. The issue came under the spotlight after Mr Tan revealed that Workers’ Party MP Sylvia Lim’s adjournment motion on enhancing equity in the criminal justice system was not selected in a ballot.

7 Curated books for kids

The National Library Board is launching a subscription service that delivers to customers eight curated English children's books a month. Up to 200 children from low-income families will get the subscription free as part of a partnership with The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

It took only eight minutes for a freehold property in Toh Tuck Road to be sold for $3.4 million in a virtual auction held by real estate agency ERA Singapore on Monday. Eight properties were offered for sale at ERA's first virtual auction event, but only the house in Toh Tuck Road was sold.

9 Costs up for local teams

Several sports teams in Singapore have been incurring more costs during the coronavirus pandemic as they have to book additional facilities because only five players are allowed on one court at any one time. For the Swifts Barracudas, expenses have doubled as the Netball Super League club has to book an additional court for 20 players to train twice a week at the Kallang Netball Centre.

10 Stories behind heirlooms

Singaporean collector Norman Cho - who has more than 300 pieces of Peranakan jewellery - has published a book titled The Bejewelled Lives Of The Peranakans. Book designer Chris Loh transformed his raw manuscript into a 220-page tome and helped "fill in the blanks" of the collection with pieces from her own Peranakan jewellery collection.

VIDEO

Hard route to the top

Climber Mark Chan, Singapore's representative at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, trains without a full-time coach. "The toughest part is not having enough opportunities to learn," he says. str.sg/blurb611

VIDEO

Wild teen to urban farmer

Once a wild teen who ran around with gangs, Mr Bjorn Low is today the founder of Edible Garden City, an urban farming social enterprise that works to make Singapore a more sustainable and liveable city. str.sg/blurb612