Health experts are considering whether herd immunity is now an option for India as its coronavirus cases crossed the five million mark this week. Some believe it is already occurring in small areas where high infection levels have been followed by a weakening of the virus, but others say it is too soon to predict.

The construction sector is poised to take a $10 billion hit this year, with demand dropping and projects getting pushed back in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The projected construction demand for this year has been revised to between $18 billion and $23 billion following a mid-year review.

The founder and a partner of Perak-based digital game store SEA Gamer Mall have been detained in Malaysia after being accused by the United States of involvement in an international hacking group. The US said the two Malaysians will face extradition proceedings, along with five Chinese nationals who were also charged.

China has lodged a complaint with the United States and will make a "necessary response" to an American official's visit to Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said ahead of his arrival in the island for a memorial service for former president Lee Teng-hui.

The Sino-American rivalry is growing in many areas, and wrapping these contentious issues within a war narrative risks making things worse. If waging "war" hobbles China's return to growth, or distracts Americans from their domestic challenges, great harm results - not only on the two countries directly, but also on all others and the overall international system, says Associate Professor Simon Tay.

The general manager of a company wrongfully confined three foreign workers in a room for 42 days over May and June amid the Covid-19 outbreak, with one stretch running 39 days straight. He was fined $9,000 yesterday after he pleaded guilty to three counts of wrongful confinement. The court heard that he felt that the trio were troublemakers.

In a verdict that brings to a close a rare legal case that has seen twists and turns in the past nine years, a 34-year-old Nigerian man was acquitted of a capital drug trafficking charge after the Court of Appeal reversed its 2015 decision to convict him.

Growth in Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) picked up pace last month, boosting expectations that this year's shipments will beat government estimates. Nodx rose 7.7 per cent year on year last month, mainly driven by non-electronic goods, according to data from Enterprise Singapore.

One Esports chief executive Carlos Alimurung said the ubiquity of smartphones is why he believes that mobile games are the future of e-sports, and that South-east Asia will have a big role to play in leading the way. He was speaking in a virtual session at the All That Matters business festival yesterday.



PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Best-selling Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling (above) has stoked anger in the transgender community by including a cross-dressing serial killer in her latest novel, published on Tuesday. Penned under a pseudonym, Troubled Blood is Rowling's fifth book to feature private investigator Cormoran Strike, the first four of which have been dramatised by the BBC.

VIDEO

Thriving sector

Despite the subdued market, the precision engineering industry has managed to grow by 11.4 per cent, with nearly 1,000 jobs in the sector available since April under the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package. str.sg/blurb587

VIDEO

Christmas off to slow start in Philippines

In the Philippines, September marks the start of the Christmas season. But with Covid-19 still spreading and many quarantine restrictions in place, millions remain cooped up inside their homes. str.sg/blurb588