India has reported another record daily jump of 83,883 Covid-19 infections on Wednesday - the same day the government started preparing to open metro services as part of easing lockdown restrictions. It is now the third-most affected country with 3.85 million cases.

Much progress has been made on improving the lot of the lowest paid workers as their earnings were built up sector by sector, said Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam yesterday, in a spirited debate in the House on how to tackle income and social inequalities.

Disease X, a new unknown disease that could cause a future epidemic, should be seen as a serious threat to drive preparedness - as it will be highly infectious, deadlier than Covid-19 and will mutate easily, said local health experts. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said that Singapore must build up its resilience and preparedness to counter Disease X when it arrives.

China yesterday warned the United States to "revoke the wrong decision", following new US restrictions on Chinese diplomats. Senior Chinese diplomats will now need approval from the State Department to visit American university campuses and to meet local government officials.

Buffeted by Covid-19 and setbacks on multiple fronts, India is turning inwards, which is bad news for its South-east Asian neighbours, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

A 13-year-old girl who fell to her death in January at a multi-storey carpark was riding her friend's fixed-gear bicycle down a slope in the building, police investigations revealed. Such bicycles generally do not have handbrakes.

Assessors appointed by the Ministry of Law to deal with disputes under the rental relief framework would be given enhanced powers to specify the amount of rent to be waived in some cases, under proposed amendments to the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

Banks and finance companies in Singapore will have access to more funds if they run into liquidity problems due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Monetary Authority of Singapore is rolling out a Singapore-dollar term facility to pre-empt and contain liquidity strains before they become serious challenges.

Marathoner Ashley Liew said, in Day 3 of his defamation suit against former teammate Soh Rui Yong, that the latter's numerous comments and blog posts disputing his act of sportsmanship at the 2015 SEA Games marathon had cast him in a very negative light. As a "last resort", Mr Liew had sent a legal letter to Mr Soh in July last year.



The 11th edition of the Affordable Art Fair, scheduled to be held at the F1 Pit Building in November, is the latest casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic. While the physical event has been cancelled, fair director Alan Koh noted that the fair has an online marketplace "where we help galleries sell art 365 days a year in the comfort of their own gallery".

Parliament highlights

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo's speech took an emotional turn on Tuesday when she teared up while pledging to help affected workers with the problems they face amid the pandemic.

Rise of the machines

Jewel Changi Airport has deployed a variety of robots to help with a range of tasks, from waste collection to concierge duties. Some of them even rap and tell jokes.