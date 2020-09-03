WORLD

1 India-China border clash

A Tibetan-origin soldier with India's special forces was killed in the latest border showdown with Chinese troops on their contested Himalayan border, a Tibetan representative has said. The death is the first reported from two incidents in 48 hours on the border, which has heightened tensions between India and China.

2 We will emerge stronger: PM

The coronavirus pandemic has been a monumental test of the nation's spirit, but Singapore will emerge stronger and more united than before, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong pledged. While the fight continues, Singapore has managed to stabilise the situation because Singaporeans have worked together and given the Government their trust and support, he said.

3 HK to reopen some venues

Hong Kong will allow gyms, massage parlours and some sports venues to reopen from tomorrow, as coronavirus cases drop off from record highs. Restaurants' dine-in services will be extended by an hour, but bars, karaoke lounges and swimming pools will remain closed.

4 Indonesia far from peak

Indonesia, whose Covid-19 testing rate is the lowest among countries with the highest infection numbers, is still far from the peak of the coronavirus outbreak, experts said, arguing that the fraction of tests that come back positive is still high.

5 On cost-efficient transport

Government subsidies for public transport have skyrocketed. And with Covid-19, lower ridership means lower fare revenue. It is time to re-imagine sustainable alternatives, says senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan.

6 Man charged over car crash

A 64-year-old man was charged yesterday over the Lucky Plaza crash that killed two maids last December. Malaysian Chong Kim Hoe, whose car allegedly ploughed into six Filipino women, is now facing three dangerous driving charges. Two of the women were killed, three suffered grievous hurt, and a sixth was hurt in the incident.

7 Career tracks for teachers

Teachers in special education (Sped) schools will have more room to progress in their careers, through two new tracks in teaching and leadership. New hires will also go through a contract teaching stint and a longer diploma programme at the National Institute of Education.

8 SK Jewellery going private

The founders of SK Jewellery Group have launched a voluntary conditional cash offer of 15 cents per share to delist and privatise the company, they announced in a bourse filing yesterday. The family business' shares closed up 5.3 cents, or 55.8 per cent, to 14.8 cents, after a trading halt was lifted following the offer announcement.

9 Walker in NBA spotlight

Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker is a happy man these days as the 30-year-old point guard is for the first time in his National Basketball Association (NBA) career, playing for a team that has a real chance of making the Finals for the first time since 2010.



PHOTO: NETFLIX



10 Realtors to reality stars

From realtors to television celebrities - that is what happened to the cast of Selling Sunset, the hit Netflix reality show which follows a group of agents at Los Angeles real estate brokerage firm Oppenheim Group. Cast members Amanza Smith (above, right), Mary Fitzgerald (above, left) and Romain Bonnet spoke to regional media in an interview. Take a look at five facts about the cast.

Key moments in Parliament

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Monday highlighted some ways Singapore can emerge from the pandemic in a stronger position, while Opposition Leader Pritam Singh laid out how his party will scrutinise policies.

Thailand's border issues

The Thai government has stopped visitors from going through border checkpoints because of Covid-19, resulting in a drastic drop in earnings for residents whose livelihoods depend on the flow of travellers.