Chinese firms and products are facing a backlash in India after a deadly border clash killed 20 Indian soldiers earlier this week. As boycott calls intensified yesterday, India and China launched a fresh round of military talks to try to defuse tensions.

If the upcoming general election (GE) is held in phase two of Singapore's reopening, election rallies will be prohibited but parties can hold e-rally live streams, said the Elections Department. Walkabouts and door-to-door campaigning will be allowed, though groups must follow safe distancing measures and not exceed five persons.

Individuals or groups who wish to access ActiveSG facilities - with the exception of stadiums - will now have to book online at www.myactivesg.com This is among the safe management measures in place for the reopening of sports facilities from today.

Beijing's rate of coronavirus infection has peaked, China's chief virologist said yesterday, even as the authorities carried out mass testing for Covid-19 in the capital. He added that the peak of the outbreak was June 13.

The brutal clash this week between Chinese and Indian troops that left at least 20 dead in a contested area in the Himalayas is a watershed moment, and comes at a critical time for President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says associate editor Ravi Velloor .

The Vulnerable-in-the-Community Network, formed last November, has been providing more coordinated support for vulnerable individuals islandwide. Volunteers from the network have been reaching out and befriending these individuals, which include tissue sellers, and cardboard and can collectors.

A test jointly developed by the Nanyang Technological University and clinicians from KK Women's and Children's Hospital can gauge a pregnancy outcome in 30 minutes or less in cases of threatened miscarriage. The test will be able to tell if early pregnancies showing signs of threatened miscarriage are actually at higher risk, allowing women to get help early.

The process to establish digital banks here has moved forward, with 14 of the 21 initial applications having met the eligibility criteria, and going on to the next stage of assessment.

Despite stringent safety guidelines such as the no-caddie rule issued by the Singapore Golf Association yesterday, golfers are just glad they can resume their game. Clubs will reopen from today.

Released at a time when the world is grappling with a pandemic and protests against racism, American John Legend's new album seeks to give comfort to fans.

In yesterday's report, "Test costs waived for those who left before March 27 advisory", we said all Singaporeans and permanent residents will not have to pay for staying in dedicated facilities if they are serving their stay-home notices there upon returning to Singapore.

The Ministry of Health clarified that they have to pay for the stay if they left the country after March 27 in spite of the travel advisory.

Ex-gangster now mentor

Mr Wilson Peh was arrested twice and placed in a juvenile home. But he shook off his troubled past and today is a social worker helping at-risk youth. str.sg/blurb433

Eateries prepare for reopening

We take a look at how ice cream chain Udders and Chinese restaurant Jubilee Garden are getting ready to welcome customers as phase two of reopening starts. str.sg/blurb434