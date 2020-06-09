WORLD

1 Parts of India reopen

Religious institutions, malls and restaurants reopened for business in some parts of India yesterday, more than 21/2 months after they were shut to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The cautious reopening came even as the country on Sunday recorded nearly 10,000 new cases, its biggest daily spike since the pandemic hit.

2 Move to test more widely

As more activities resume and people start interacting more, there could be an "inevitable" rise in the number of new Covid-19 cases. Singapore's strategy to keep the outbreak under control will hinge on testing more widely and stepping up contact tracing efforts. Regional screening centres will be set up progressively to help test targeted groups.

3 Virus risk amid US protests

Health experts in the United States are debating how to provide a reliable estimate of the impact of recent nationwide protests on the rate of coronavirus transmission, without being wrongly seen to discourage people from demonstrating against racism and police brutality.

4 Fellowship for journalists

The Asia Chapter of the World Editors Forum yesterday launched a new fellowship programme for talented young editors and journalists from across the region. The six-month programme is supported by the Temasek Foundation.

5 China's 'people first' plan

Saving jobs, keeping small businesses afloat and alleviating poverty are the focus of Beijing's efforts in the wake of Covid-19, rather than the traditional fixation on growth targets, says global affairs correspondent Goh Sui Noi.

6 ICT spending gets a boost

There will be a major boost in government spending on information and communications technology (ICT) in this financial year as technology becomes increasingly important in people's lives. The Government Technology Agency said an estimated $3.5 billion will be spent this financial year.

7 Covid-19 causes doing well

Charities such as the Children's Cancer Foundation, the SPD and the Singapore Children's Society say they have been hit hard as donations plunge amid the pandemic. But not all charities are singing the blues, as those for Covid-19-related causes have witnessed strong donor response.

8 Firms take $4.5b in loans

Around 5,000 firms have borrowed about $4.5 billion from government-assisted schemes in recent weeks as they shore up their defences against the impact of the pandemic. Some companies said that they are using the funds to meet short-term costs, such as rent and salaries, while others are focused more on preparing for the recovery.

9 Return of sport brings hope

As Singapore athletes gingerly resume training after the coronavirus hiatus, columnist Rohit Brijnath writes about how the return of sport brings hope, "the reassuring belief that so much is possible through endeavour and the truth that at our best we have no limits".





Singapore diver Jonathan Chan resumed training last week for the Tokyo Olympics. ST FILE PHOTO





10 Festival on women's issues

Next month's Festival Of Women: N.O.W. 2020 will look at the diverse experiences of women, such as divorce, career and motherhood. Presented by local performance company T:>Works, the festival offers more than 10 events next month, including livestreamed performances, video narratives and workshops.

