WORLD

1 Maharashtra eases curbs

India's Maharashtra state, the country's largest regional economy, will allow some sectors to resume business today, after a weeks-long shutdown left millions out of work. The state has the biggest share of India's coronavirus caseload of more than 16,000 infections.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 180k foreign workers on SHN

Around 180,000 foreign workers in the construction industry and their dependants will be on stay-home notices (SHNs) starting today. The notices apply mostly to work permit holders and their dependants, as well as those on S Passes, and who are not currently staying in dormitories.

WORLD

3 WHO criticised for missteps

The World Medical Association has accused the World Health Organisation (WHO) of playing political games by excluding Taiwan, resulting in missteps in managing the coronavirus crisis. Taiwan has said its attempts to raise an early alarm over the possibility of human-to-human transmission of the virus had been ignored by the agency.

WORLD

4 HK slammed for arrests

Foreign governments have criticised Saturday's arrest of 15 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, including Democratic Party founder Martin Lee and publishing tycoon Jimmy Lai. The police sweep last weekend was the biggest crackdown since anti-government protests broke out in the city last year.

OPINION

5 Misinformation on Covid-19

The spread of the coronavirus has given rise to a new menace - conspiracy theories about its origins and impact, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal (below).

HOME

6 Ramadan bazaars go online

With the cancellation of the Ramadan bazaars this year, several new online platforms have emerged to provide a channel for businesses to sell their Hari Raya goods. One of the platforms even has a variety show to spread some festive cheer and provide an opportunity for sellers to showcase their wares.

HOME

7 Challenges of school closure

For parents of children with special needs, school closure is throwing up more challenges. Without the full range of support services available to them, parents now have to juggle working from home and ensuring that their children adjust to the changes and do not regress from the skills learnt.

BUSINESS

8 HLT did not declare losses

The legendary founder of Singapore oil trader Hin Leong Trading (HLT) directed the firm not to disclose about US$800 million (S$1.14 billion) in losses racked up in futures trading, he said in a court filing. On Friday, HLT and its shipping arm Ocean Tankers filed for protection from creditors on debts of US$3.85 billion to 23 banks.

SPORT

9 5 match-ups to remember

In our continuing series of daily doses of sports to watch online during the circuit breaker period, assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath looks at five often heated but always enthralling rivalries, including those of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lin Dan and Lee Chong Wei.



PHOTO: EPA-EFE



LIFE

10 A-listers' concert of hope

The theme was hope, positivity and encouragement as an A-list line-up of music stars dipped into their repertoires and other classic songs for One World: Together At Home. The global event, which was broadcast live yesterday morning Singapore time, celebrated healthcare and front-line workers around the world and raised money for the United Nations Foundation's Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

