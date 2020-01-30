Indian police were investigating the principal and the management of a primary school in Karnataka state for sedition over a play that allegedly criticised a contentious citizenship law which grants citizenship to religious groups from three neighbouring countries, but excludes Muslims.

There are three new cases of Wuhan coronavirus infection in Singapore, bringing the total number here to 10. All Chinese nationals from Wuhan, they are in isolation and are in stable condition, said the health authorities.

The United States has charged a Harvard University department chair, two Chinese researchers from Boston University and a Boston hospital with lying about their alleged links to the Chinese government. The latest charges are part of an aggressive bid to block alleged Chinese attempts to steal US scientific and technological advances.

A leader of Malaysia's Democratic Action Party said it is ready to quit the ruling coalition because of the latter's failure to recognise the Unified Examination Certificate for Chinese schools, equivalent to an A-level certificate.

The speed at which the Wuhan virus has raced across China and turned up in a growing list of countries has gripped the world's attention. Senior correspondent Tan Ee Lyn examines whether the Wuhan virus could prove to be as severe and deadly as Sars or Mers.

It is only fair that future generations of Singaporeans will have to shoulder their share of the responsibility of mitigating the effects of climate change, said Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sam Tan. This will allow this generation to focus on its priorities, such as infrastructure projects that future-proof Singapore against rising sea levels.

In a precedent-setting case, the High Court has ruled that home buyers of the incomplete Sycamore Tree condominium will have priority claims to their incomplete homes, ahead of other unsecured creditors like contractors. They were left in the lurch when the project's developer Astoria Development went bust.

Most of the 2,000 cases of discrimination in the workplace handled by the Ministry of Manpower between 2014 and 2018 stemmed from whistle-blowing incidents. About 50 per cent of the cases were linked to nationality, while 25 per cent were related to age or gender.



The Singapore Slingers (above) will play hosts Hong Kong Eastern behind closed doors tomorrow night in their Asean Basketball League clash, as sports organisers step up to contain the spread of the Wuhan virus. Other Singapore sports associations are also taking precautions.

The Donnie Yen cop comedy Enter The Fat Dragon gobbled up a hefty $864,622 from last Thursday to Sunday at the Chinese New Year box office, making it the winner among the films opening last week. Its healthy earnings indicate that Singaporeans were not avoiding the cinema crowds over fears of the Wuhan coronavirus.

INTERACTIVE

Details about Wuhan outbreak

More than 6,000 people in many countries, including Singapore, have caught the Wuhan coronavirus since it was reported last December. Here is what you need to know about the outbreak. str.sg/blurb189

VIDEO

Generational divide

While examining the implications of a growing generation gap, journalist Tee Zhuo talks to a three-generation family as members share their opinions on religion, culture and customs. str.sg/blurb190