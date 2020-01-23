1 Traders set up smog tower

Traders worried about air pollution in the popular Lajpat Nagar market in New Delhi have set up a smog tower that is billed as being able to clean the air within a 350m to 400m radius. Equipped with exhaust fans, the cylindrical tower is supposed to be able to clean between 250,000 cubic m and 600,000 cubic m of polluted air a day.

2 Wuhan virus task force

With the Wuhan virus situation rapidly escalating, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong announced the setting up of a multi-ministry task force to tackle the disease should it hit Singapore. The Ministry of Health also advised people not to travel to Wuhan.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has offered personal assurances that the protests in Hong Kong will not be used as an excuse to increase Beijing's control over the city, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said. Speaking in Davos, Mrs Lam maintained that the Asian financial centre remains stable despite more than seven months of violent unrest.

4 Debate on investment rules

Indonesia's Parliament is likely to debate two Bills aimed at streamlining investment rules. The Bills are set to provide greater ease for doing business and make labour laws friendlier and more amenable to investors.

5 Improving dementia care

Rather than having dementia patients isolated in daycare centres, a better approach would be for the wider community to do more to help those able to do so maintain as much of their daily routines as possible, says correspondent Joyce Teo.

6 Talks on maritime borders

Officials from Singapore and Malaysia will begin negotiations on delimiting the maritime boundaries around Pedra Branca, Middle Rocks and South Ledge. Discussions have been held on implementing the International Court of Justice's judgment over the sovereignty of the island and the other two maritime features.

The allegations made by Malaysia-based Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) about Singapore's execution method are "untrue, baseless and preposterous", said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). It has ordered LFL and three parties that have shared the allegations to correct the false statements.

Singapore is ranked 20th among 82 countries for social mobility, but among South-east Asian nations, it is in the top spot, according to a report. The ranking in the Global Social Mobility Index 2020 considers how countries scored on indicators across five areas: health, education, technology, work, plus resilience and institutions.

9 Driving for consistency

Setting a new PGA Tour record of 83 titles is not on Tiger Woods' mind when he tees off on one of his favourite courses, Torrey Pines, today. The former world No. 1 golfer says his main challenge at age 44 is to be consistent over four rounds of a tournament.

Pop and love ballads dominate the Chinese music industry. But in the last two months, there have been at least three new releases influenced by hip-hop and R&B, genres once considered niche.

Straits Times Digital

WEB SPECIAL

Key moments in WEF's history

Influential leaders from around the world, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, are at the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. Here are a few key dates in the forum's history. str.sg/blurb175

PODCAST

Game Of Two Halves

In this episode, we talk about mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor's (above) successful return after a 15-month hiatus, and American golfer Matt Kuchar's roller-coaster win at the SMBC Singapore Open. str.sg/blurb176