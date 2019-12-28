1 Indian law deepens divide

Amid widespread protests against India's new citizenship law, members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, of which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a member, rallied in support of the Act in Hyderabad on Christmas Day, underscoring the deep divisions in the country. While Mr Modi has a major youth support base, many of those protesting against the Act are students.

2 Higher MediShield limits

From next year, MediShield Life claim limits for operations will be raised, and have 21 tiers instead of the current seven to improve coverage for more complex procedures. The move is expected to benefit around 90,000 patients a year, said the Ministry of Health.

3 New curbs on firebugs

Anyone who does not properly dispose of lighted materials, such as cigarette butts, incense and embers, and causes a fire will be taken to task from Jan 1, under a new law. This will apply if the fire occurs within 60 minutes at or in the vicinity of the place where the person threw any thing likely to cause fire.

4 KL delays allowance cut

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has hit the pause button on a plan to cut civil service allowances for new government hires. This comes after a strong backlash against the proposal that included nearly 100,000 people signing an online petition against it.

5 Strike a delicate balance

The verdict "not guilty by reason of insanity" might reverberate in fiction and movies, but is rare in practice. The courts have to strike a delicate balance between the rights of the mentally unsound perpetrator and the safety of society, says Professor Chong Siow Ann.

Most eyes in Singapore on Boxing Day were trained on the Sun as a rare eclipse happened, but a few onlookers posted pictures of many strange crescent-shaped light patterns they noticed on the ground. According to Nasa's website, the effect that created these solar images is similar to that used in pinhole cameras.

7 Police beef up presence

Police preparations for the festive season have long been under way with officers being deployed to more locations with big groups of revellers. In-Situ Reaction Teams from police land divisions have been patrolling new locations such as Clarke Quay and Raffles Place since Dec 1.

The dramatic collapse of WeWork may have raised questions about the sustainability of co-working operators, but analysts believe the business will continue to expand, given the still low penetration rate in Singapore. Since 2015, the sector has mushroomed to more than 200 locations run by about 100 operators.

It is increasingly common for people to travel halfway round the world to catch their favourite sports teams in action. But for a select group going to Okinawa, they are there to attend karate classes and hone their skills at the sport's birthplace in Japan.

10 Home for fossil collection

Business owner Calvin Chu needs a lot of cabinets at home not for the usual clothes or shoes, but for his collection of more than 1,000 ancient fossils and artefacts. He owns one of the world's oldest rocks (4.4 billion years) and a 65-million-year-old Tyrannosaurus Rex tooth.

