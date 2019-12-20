WORLD

1 Protesters in India held

Police detained hundreds of protesters, including students and social and political activists, in multiple Indian cities as demonstrators defied a ban on protests against a new citizenship law that excludes Muslims.

2 Trump impeached

President Donald Trump became the third American president in history to be impeached after the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives voted along party lines to formally charge him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over his conduct towards Ukraine.

3 Envoy rebuts Pofma article

Singapore's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Foo Chi Hsia has written a rebuttal to the Dec 7 Economist article on the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma). Ms Foo said the fake news law does not limit free speech.

4 HK, Macau's different fates

Macau and Hong Kong have taken vastly different trajectories since being returned to China. Hong Kong has a thriving civil society but suffers from widening income inequality. Macau has the third highest per capita gross domestic product in the world.

5 From India to Hindustan?

The change to India's citizenship law is the latest in recent actions by the Modi government to carry out the campaign promises of his Hindu nationalist party. The party may yet gain its Hindu nation, but it could lose Hinduism, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

6 In jail and out of the gang

A video clip which sheds light on the gang renunciation ceremony in Changi Prison was uploaded by Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and Health Amrin Amin on his Facebook page. He thought the clip was a good opportunity to share valuable insights from former gang members.

7 Free English lessons to fit in

A group of volunteers is helping foreign domestic workers (FDW) here from Tamil Nadu and Kerala, in India, and Sri Lanka who speak little English in everyday scenarios. Known as Women of Shakti, the initiative runs free, fortnightly classes to help these workers build their confidence in spoken English.

8 Digitalising manufacturing

A programme to support digitalisation in the manufacturing sector was launched yesterday. Part of it involves allowing companies to create digital solutions and experiment with smart equipment at the Institute of Technical Education's facilities.

9 Home United's new squad

Home United have signalled their ambition to win next year's Singapore Premier League by overhauling their squad. Besides national goalkeeper Hassan Sunny, they have signed three of last season's top performers. Former Australian captain Aurelio Vidmar has also been hired as their new coach.

10 Delve into Tamil heritage

Before the year is out, one more bicentennial-linked exhibition has opened at the Indian Heritage Centre (below). This small but nicely curated exhibition, like the better bicentennial-themed shows, uses the event as a starting point to examine the long history of Tamils in South-east Asia, says senior culture correspondent Ong Sor Fern.



