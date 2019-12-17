1 Protests continue in India

Thousands of university students flooded the streets of New Delhi and demonstrators held a silent protest in the north-east yesterday against a new law giving citizenship to non-Muslims who entered India illegally to flee religious persecution in several neighbouring countries.

2 More BTO flats on the way

To meet additional demand following key policy changes, around 16,000 to 17,000 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats will be launched next year. New flats will be available in Sembawang and Toa Payoh in February, and in Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris and Tampines in May.

3 Second collective sale bid

Sim Lim Square has launched its second collective sale tender after discovering an additional 27 per cent of built-up space, which may mean lower development charges. The reserve price remains unchanged at more than $1.25 billion.

4 Johor worst hit by monsoon

Malaysia's annual monsoon season continues unabated, with the southern state of Johor facing the brunt of it, as some areas were inundated with flood waters up to 2.5m deep.

China changes tactics as it faces new leaks over its treatment of the Uighur minority in Xinjiang. The threat posed by terrorism is one element in its counter-offensive but that will not persuade critics, says China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei.

6 Dad jailed for molestation

A 44-year-old man crawled into his daughter's bed and molested the nine-year-old after he returned home from a drinking session some time before May last year. He was sentenced yesterday to one year and nine months in jail and three strokes of the cane after pleading guilty.

7 Obama on global leadership

Former United States president Barack Obama, at a talk on the last day of his four-day trip to Singapore, was asked if today's global leadership should be a source of worry. "What we need, in terms of global leadership, is people who are comfortable with and understand complexities," he said.

8 Private home sales pick up

Sales of new private homes picked up strongly last month despite the upcoming year-end holiday period. Urban Redevelopment Authority data released yesterday showed that developers sold 1,147 units last month, 23.2 per cent more than in October.

9 City v Real the plum clash

English Premier League champions Manchester City face a huge roadblock in their bid for a first Champions League trophy in the form of 13-time winners Real Madrid in the round of 16. The draw also paired holders Liverpool with Real's city rivals Atletico Madrid, while Chelsea will meet German giants Bayern Munich.

10 Breaking Weinstein story

Straits Times arts correspondent Olivia Ho speaks to New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor, 44, and Megan Twohey, 43, about their new book She Said, which details how they broke the story of the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal.

