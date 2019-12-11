Protesters set fire to tyres and cut down trees to block roads in a shutdown yesterday across India's north-east, hours after lawmakers approved the government's new citizenship Bill. The legislation will fast-track citizenship claims by refugees from three neighbouring countries - but not if they are Muslim.

Almost five years after Singapore made its first climate pledge under the Paris Agreement, the Republic will update the pledge to guide its policies over the longer term, said Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli. The pledge had outlined its plans to limit its planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Hong Kong police defused two homemade bombs at a local Catholic school on Monday, in a reminder of the potential for escalation in the restive financial centre after a lull in protest violence. The two devices contained about 10kg of high explosives, fragmentation material and shrapnel.

Smoke from Australia's fierce bush fires settled over Sydney yesterday, setting off fire alarms and halting ferry services as famous landmarks disappeared behind some of the worst haze seen in the New South Wales capital city. A 60km firefront is sending hazardous smoke across the east and over the Pacific.

It is human nature to keep our heads in the sand over a problem, especially when its effects seem so far away. But climate change will cause dire consequences and individuals need to act. Singaporeans should rethink some of their cherished assumptions to collectively tackle global warming, says Dr Geh Min.

Singapore has come in ninth on the latest United Nations Human Development Index, but it slid 14 spots when the index was adjusted for inequality. The index, which uses indicators such as life expectancy and education, found the Republic faring poorly when it came to inequality in education and income levels.

Speaking to students at a dialogue on race relations, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu said the "brownface" ad that sparked debate earlier this year shows a need to err on the side of caution to avoid causing anger and ill will to others. It also shows a need to develop sensitivity in knowing when not to cross the line, she said.

Maybank Kim Eng has laid off 5 per cent of its workforce in Singapore as the brokerage sector faces stiffer competition brought about by financial technology. It had a headcount of about 600, comprising 400 full-time employees and self-employed remisiers. A spokesman for the firm said that it is going through restructuring.

Debutante Constance Lien bagged Singapore's second gold in jiu-jitsu at the Philippine SEA Games with a submission win over Vietnam's Nguyen Ngoc Tu in the women's ne-waza under-62kg final yesterday.



PHOTO: ASSOCIATED PRESS



Streaming service Netflix dominated the Golden Globe race on Monday with 17 nominations. It has the most nominations for film and television, including those for Marriage Story and The Irishman (above).

The 77th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on Jan 5.

VIDEO

Turning ash into treasure

A Singapore Polytechnic team has turned burnt waste into an aerogel that has the potential to be used as a water decontaminant and a sound barrier, as well as to make thermal blankets and lighter concrete blocks. str.sg/blurb99

PODCAST

Game Of Two Halves

In this episode, we talk about Manchester City’s Premier League title hopes, the curfew-breaking Young Lions at the SEA Games, and Olympic champion Joseph Schooling’s recent weight and form. str.sg/blurb100a